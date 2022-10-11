Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Barclays

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Diversey to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diversey from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Diversey from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.78.

DSEY stock opened at $4.45 on Monday. Diversey has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $715.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.09 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diversey will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSEY. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the first quarter worth about $2,405,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Diversey by 55.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,758,000 after purchasing an additional 933,512 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diversey by 32.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

