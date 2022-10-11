CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given New $33.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CSX to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $26.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CSX has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in CSX by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

