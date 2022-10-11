Csenge Advisory Group Has $912,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,159 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.10.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MDT opened at $81.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $80.39 and a one year high of $128.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

