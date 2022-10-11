Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.
Corebridge Financial Stock Performance
CRBG opened at $19.69 on Monday. Corebridge Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.
Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend
Corebridge Financial Company Profile
Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corebridge Financial (CRBG)
