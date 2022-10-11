Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NYSE:CRBG opened at $19.69 on Monday. Corebridge Financial has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

