Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $2,507,025,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 535.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Comcast by 13.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,748,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $924,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $54.88.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.48.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

