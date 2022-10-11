Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $238,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 163.8% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.44.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $87.06 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.96 and a 200-day moving average of $81.45. The company has a market cap of $99.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

