Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) & Santa Fe Financial (OTCMKTS:SFEF) Financial Contrast

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) and Santa Fe Financial (OTCMKTS:SFEF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and Santa Fe Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Claros Mortgage Trust 62.58% 6.98% 2.30% Santa Fe Financial N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and Santa Fe Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Claros Mortgage Trust $247.01 million 6.87 $170.55 million $1.18 10.30 Santa Fe Financial $43.16 million 1.00 -$2.97 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Claros Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Santa Fe Financial.

62.3% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 87.4% of Santa Fe Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Claros Mortgage Trust and Santa Fe Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Claros Mortgage Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25 Santa Fe Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Claros Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.38%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Santa Fe Financial.

Summary

Claros Mortgage Trust beats Santa Fe Financial on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Santa Fe Financial

Santa Fe Financial Corporation owns and operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel property consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites, and related facilities, including a five level underground parking garage. The company also owns and operates a 27-unit and a 2-unit multi-family apartment complex located in Los Angeles, California, as well as owns approximately 2 acres of unimproved land for development in Maui, Hawaii. Further, it invests in instruments, corporate debt and equity securities, publicly traded investment funds, mortgage backed securities, securities issued by REIT's, and other companies, which invest primarily in real estate. The company was formerly known as Tri Financial Corporation and changed its name to Santa Fe Financial Corporation in September 1970. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Santa Fe Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of The InterGroup Corporation.

