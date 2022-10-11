Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives $8.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CGC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.33 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 902,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 199,616 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,709,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 353,281 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,257,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 389,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 167,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.89. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.50). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 558.27% and a negative return on equity of 25.21%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

