Camden National Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:CAC)

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Camden National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Camden National has a payout ratio of 35.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Camden National to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. Camden National has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The stock has a market cap of $604.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $47.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Camden National will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens cut Camden National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Trading of Camden National

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Camden National by 33.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Camden National in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Camden National by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Camden National by 20.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.