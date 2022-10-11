Cambria Investment Management L.P. Raises Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 48.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 735.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $77.57.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.12). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.