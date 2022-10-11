Cambria Investment Management L.P. Acquires 60,030 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,120 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 60,030 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FL. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Foot Locker to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays upgraded Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.21.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $57.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average is $30.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $2,983,251.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,659,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,105,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $2,983,251.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,659,379 shares in the company, valued at $465,105,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,145 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,765 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

