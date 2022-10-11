Cambria Investment Management L.P. Acquires 5,161 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,471,000 after purchasing an additional 239,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,064,000 after buying an additional 567,961 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,931,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,580,000 after buying an additional 35,504 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 3,196,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,181,000 after buying an additional 149,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,953,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,779,000 after buying an additional 103,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $99,629.36. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 56,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,806.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.60. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.98.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

