Brokerages Set United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Price Target at GBX 1,141.25

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,141.25 ($13.79).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,230 ($14.86) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.29) to GBX 1,025 ($12.39) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,220 ($14.74) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

United Utilities Group Price Performance

UU stock opened at GBX 847.20 ($10.24) on Tuesday. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of GBX 845.40 ($10.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.34). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,042.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,068.38. The stock has a market cap of £5.78 billion and a PE ratio of -102.07.

Insider Activity

United Utilities Group Company Profile

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Alison Goligher purchased 3,000 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 882 ($10.66) per share, for a total transaction of £26,460 ($31,971.97).

(Get Rating)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.