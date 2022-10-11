Brokerages Set Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Price Target at $21.33

Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SGHT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Sight Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGHT opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a current ratio of 16.73. The company has a market cap of $282.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. Sight Sciences has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $27.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.04). Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 36.39% and a negative net margin of 133.92%. The business had revenue of $17.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.22 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,592,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,982,000 after purchasing an additional 15,523 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,435,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after purchasing an additional 188,179 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,620,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 31,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,453,000 after acquiring an additional 507,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sight Sciences

(Get Rating)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

