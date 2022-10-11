Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $4.48 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 55,023 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $300.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.65. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on GS shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at $11,862,251.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

