Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $20.03 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.1% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $161.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.72.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.58.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

