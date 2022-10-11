Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Raised to $315.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $296.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Boston Beer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Beer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $384.00 to $341.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $352.15.

Shares of SAM opened at $348.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -72.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.59. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $287.00 and a 1-year high of $547.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $616.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.10 million. Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.92, for a total transaction of $161,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,051.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.92, for a total transaction of $161,466.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,051.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $95,814.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,593 shares in the company, valued at $989,825.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Beer

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Boston Beer by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 88.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 47.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Beer

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

