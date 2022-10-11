Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0518 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BCX opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $11.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

