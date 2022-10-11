Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0518 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of BCX opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $11.62.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
