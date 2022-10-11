BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $15.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY)
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
- Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar
- Is Paramount Global Stock a Hidden Gem in Plain Sight?
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.