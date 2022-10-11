BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $15.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,050,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 41,562 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.