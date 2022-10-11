BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MYI opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

