BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE MYI opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $14.90.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
