BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MYD opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $14.93.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYD. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 289.5% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 285,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 212,458 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 400.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 100,602 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 560,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 57,646 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 13.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.