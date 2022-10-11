BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Performance
NYSE MYD opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $14.93.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
