BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (MYD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MYD opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 560,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 57,646 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 285,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 212,458 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 100,602 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

