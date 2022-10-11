BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Trading Down 0.4 %
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $15.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE)
- Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
- Is Paramount Global Stock a Hidden Gem in Plain Sight?
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.