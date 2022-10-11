BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Trading Down 0.4 %

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $15.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter worth about $4,295,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 102.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 73,027 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth approximately $725,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 44.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 15,720 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

