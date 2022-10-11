BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on October 31st

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Stock Down 2.2 %

BMEZ opened at 14.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 16.29 and its 200 day moving average price is 16.88. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 12-month low of 14.41 and a 12-month high of 27.90.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 45.6% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 68,452 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 373.6% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 158,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 125,265 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the first quarter worth about $2,475,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 274.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 100,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.