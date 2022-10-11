AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Receives $9.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXTI shares. TheStreet upgraded AXT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities cut their target price on AXT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BWS Financial cut their target price on AXT from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on AXT from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

AXTI stock opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 2.09. AXT has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83.

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $39.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. AXT had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AXT will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 7,500 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $70,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AXT news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $367,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,500 shares of company stock valued at $933,100. 8.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in AXT by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,081,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 123,436 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AXT during the 2nd quarter valued at $663,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AXT by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 947,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 112,496 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AXT by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 96,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

