AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,321,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,961 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,665,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,782 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $1,740,054,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729,013 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

