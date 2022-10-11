AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 45,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 61.4% in the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 18,891 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $12,882,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 13.8% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.