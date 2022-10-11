Analyzing Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) and LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Rating) and LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 2.81, suggesting that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LCI Industries has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and LCI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envirotech Vehicles -190.94% -11.97% -11.78% LCI Industries 8.93% 41.58% 14.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.2% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 100.0% of LCI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of LCI Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Envirotech Vehicles and LCI Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envirotech Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A LCI Industries 0 1 3 0 2.75

LCI Industries has a consensus target price of $137.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.50%. Given LCI Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LCI Industries is more favorable than Envirotech Vehicles.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and LCI Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envirotech Vehicles $2.04 million 29.63 -$7.65 million ($0.47) -8.57 LCI Industries $4.47 billion 0.55 $287.74 million $19.48 5.01

LCI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Envirotech Vehicles. Envirotech Vehicles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LCI Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LCI Industries beats Envirotech Vehicles on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities. The company was formerly known as ADOMANI, Inc. and changed its name to Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. in May 2021. Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is based in Osceola, Arkansas.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories. This segment serves OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; trucks; boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing, as well as travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers. The Aftermarket segment supplies various components of RV and adjacent industries to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. This segment also sells replacement glass and awnings to fulfill insurance claims; and biminis, covers, buoys, and fenders to the marine industry. The company was formerly known as Drew Industries Incorporated and changed its name to LCI Industries in December 2016. LCI Industries was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

