Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Investment analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ADI. Citigroup raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.67.

Analog Devices Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $140.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $138.50 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.47.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Analog Devices by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

