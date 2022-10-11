American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.97-$5.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Electric Power also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.19-$5.39 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $84.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.47. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 79,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after buying an additional 19,713 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,136 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 19.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $7,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.