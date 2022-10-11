Alphastar Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,782 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 648.4% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 19.9% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.9% in the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,414,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on UNP shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.48.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $194.05 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.61 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $121.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.00.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

