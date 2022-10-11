Alphastar Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $1,915,000. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 62.5% during the second quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Amgen by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $232.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.19. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.64.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

