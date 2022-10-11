Alphastar Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.46.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $78.37 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.47. The company has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.