Alphastar Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 23.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 538,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 304,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 26,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its position in Bank of America by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 125,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.83. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.84.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

