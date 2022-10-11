Alphastar Capital Management LLC Buys 7,668 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 128.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Eaton by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 13,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in Eaton by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 17,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Eaton by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 0.3 %

ETN stock opened at $136.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.23. The firm has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

