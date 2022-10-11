Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.7% of Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $97.86 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.56 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.46.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

