Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Raised by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,559,000 after purchasing an additional 494,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 591.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,824 shares of company stock valued at $12,861,501. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.73.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.17. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

