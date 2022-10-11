2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.45

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and traded as low as $5.22. 2U shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 727,746 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWOU. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie downgraded shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 2U from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2U currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

2U Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $404.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. 2U had a negative net margin of 32.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $241.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in 2U by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in 2U during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 2U during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in 2U by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 2U during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

