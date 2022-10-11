11,309 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Bought by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $938,856,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1,413.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after buying an additional 26,072,056 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 3,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,156,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,031,000 after buying an additional 17,648,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after buying an additional 16,123,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Schlumberger by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $998,402,000 after buying an additional 15,182,043 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $42.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.20. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $49.83. The firm has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 38.04%.
Several equities research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
