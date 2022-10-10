ZUSD Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $2.12 Million (ZUSD)

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. ZUSD has a market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $10,817.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003158 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD was first traded on February 28th, 2021. ZUSD’s total supply is 2,122,424 tokens. ZUSD’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZUSD is stablecoin.z.com.

Buying and Selling ZUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (ZUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. ZUSD has a current supply of 2,122,424 with 1,472,237 in circulation. The last known price of ZUSD is 0.99959801 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $503.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stablecoin.z.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

