Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Raised by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.1% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $155.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

