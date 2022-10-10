Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 38,400 Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,114,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 24,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $47.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

