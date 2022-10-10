Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Lessened by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,189 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.
Verizon Communications Stock Down 2.6 %
NYSE VZ opened at $36.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.42. The company has a market capitalization of $154.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $55.51.
Verizon Communications Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.
About Verizon Communications
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.
