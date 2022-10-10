Venture Visionary Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 12,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

KRE stock opened at $60.34 on Monday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $56.09 and a one year high of $78.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.77.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.