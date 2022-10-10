Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,287 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.40.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $504.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $526.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

