Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 3,500 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,167,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,352,000 after buying an additional 1,229,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,637,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,659,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,045 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 16,982,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,196,000 after purchasing an additional 286,007 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,752,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Price Performance

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $4.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 10.65%.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,839,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,318,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

