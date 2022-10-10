Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 113,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 378,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE VET opened at $22.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.41. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.74. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 43.05% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $672.99 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0628 dividend. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

