Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $154,000 in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 28,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 132,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 11,014 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 157,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of FV stock opened at $43.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.33. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $51.64.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%.

