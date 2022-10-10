Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 108,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 23,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 485,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 37,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $8.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $9.29. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.2176 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 31.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

